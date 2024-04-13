Frustrated, CM blaming BJP to get people’s sympathy: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman on Friday pooh-poohed CM A Revanth Reddy trying to emotionally blackmail people with a new narrative of conspiracies being hatched to dislodge him and the government.

Addressing the media, he charged that the Revanth government failed to address serious issues of standing crops wilting. ‘The assurances of unemployment allowance to youth and implementation of the six guarantees have gone to the winds, resulting in people expressing doubts over the government’s survival. In turn the anti-incumbency against the government made people to look at the Modi's guarantees. The CM, sensing trouble of growing disenchantment of people towards the government, started a new narrative to divert their attention to gain sympathy, alleging conspiracies to dislodge him by the party’.

Dr. Laxman said the CM is always known for going on the offensive against his opponents; however, this time, he is trying for people's support with sympathy. He said the party wanted the government to complete its full five-year term and deliver its electoral promises. However, senior Congress leader G Hanumanth Rao has openly said leaders within the party were against supporting Reddy as the CM

‘The CM claims he is against the AIMIM politics; however, he has to support it following the high command’s directions to divide votes in the Hyderabad LS segment to save Majlis chief Asaduddin Owaisi, whose electoral fortunes are hanging on edge of defeat. Revanth is frustrated following all these developments; hence accusing the BJP of conspiring against his government’. "We are not responsible if the Revanth Reddy government falls due to groupism in the party. However, we are prepared to take people’s support to defeat the Congress whenever the Assembly elections are held ," Dr Laxman said.

He claimed that the Congress and the BRS are coming together with the mediation by AIMIM to ensure Modi won’t come back to power. "Several groupings in the Opposition known for corruption are joining hands to stop Modi, but, it will all go in vain."

Responding to a question, the MP said the Centre has created a separate skill development ministry to train youth in employability skills. Besides, it filled 10 lakh jobs; huge investments are being made in roads, railways, aviation; starting educational institutions are meant to boost employment opportunities for youth.

He welcomed the CM’s challenge that the LS elections be a referendum on Modi or Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM and said the party would win double-digit seats in Telangana.

Later, he addressed the State BC leaders’ meeting which resolved to hold community leaders’ meetings at the mandal, division, district and State level to meet people to gather support for Modi to be PM again.