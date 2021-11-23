'Fully jabbed' msgs stump partially-vaccinated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Despite not taking the second dose of Covid vaccine, the messages that are being received by the partially-vaccinated people notifying them as fully- vaccinated are raising many concerns. In the recent times, many incidents were reported to the Department of Public Health (DPH) about the 'fully-vaccinated' alert messages.

As many as 20 lakh have reportedly skipped their due date for the second dose of vaccine, and to identify these people, the State government had taken up a special drive in all districts with the help of local bodies. However, the outcome was not up to the mark. Even in the capital, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took up a special mobile vaccination drive by deploying 200 vehicles for administering the second dose. Though the GHMC somehow managed to identify the partially-vaccinated and inoculated them with the second dose, a substantial number of people who skipped the second dose still pose a serious threat. Messages received by the partially-vaccinated are confusing them and making them rush to the vaccination centres, where they had taken their first dose earlier.

When asked about the messages, an official in the DPH said . he Hans India that the department had conducted door-to-door special drives to inoculate those who missed the second dose.

"We have identified a few cases where many could not receive messages despite taking the second dose. In this regard, messages might have been generated by the CoWIN portal after their consultations with the centres which vaccinated them. If people have received the fully-vaccinated message despite not taking the shot, they should visit the vaccination centre and get the second dose," he added.

Meanwhile, a few opine that 'fully-vaccinated' messages could have been sent to identify the partially-vaccinated people. If those people at least come to the vaccination centres to enquire about the messages, they could be inoculated with the second dose, another official stated.