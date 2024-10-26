Gang selling fake Apple accessories busted, goods worth Rs 2,42cr seized

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team along with Abids police conducted simultaneous raids at four shops at Jagdish Market and apprehended four persons for selling fake Apple iPhone brand accessories. Police seized fake Apple brand mobile accessories worth Rs 2.42 crore.

Police arrested Nimb Singh (25), owner of Target mobile shop; Hira Ram (24) of Patel mobile shop; Govind Lal Chauhan (45) of Aushapura mobile shop; and Mukesh Jain (32) of Nandi Mobiles. The police seized 579 AirPods Pro, 351 USB adaptors, 747 USB power cables, 62 batteries, 17 power banks, and 1,401 back pouches totalling Rs 2,42,55,900.

During the raid, the police found that the mobile shop owners have been indulging in illegally procuring and selling duplicate mobile accessories of Apple by printing and affixing Apple logos and images on the accessories. They were violating the Copyright Act and selling the fake products to the customers, showing them to be genuine and earning easy profits illegally. YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force, said that all four accused were knowingly purchasing duplicate Apple brand accessories from marketing agents. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shop owners procured the fake items from Mumbai.