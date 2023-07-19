Gangula launches traffic island junction works in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalkar said that Karimnagar city is being developed in all aspects with thousands of crores.

He along with Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Harishankar, Commissioner Seva Islawat, local corporator Jangili Eilandhar Yadav perfomed bhoomi puja for the development of Padmanagar Square, Kothirampur Square, Sikhwadi Square Island Junction as part of beautification of the city on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 13 new junctions in the city are being beautified with Rs 4 crore. During the last 50 years of Congress party rule, the leaders have destroyed the city by enjoying the positions of municipal chairman and mayor.

The roads in the city were dug up and the city was destroyed. Even though the city was full of potholes, not a single new road was built. The credit of turning the district centre of Karimnagar into a village goes to Congress leaders, he said.

The Congress party did not win even one corporator in 60 divisions. The same will repeat itself in the coming days. People have lost faith in Congress party leaders. Public voted with faith in the BRS, the Minister said, adding that they elected him as MLA for three times with trust in the party. Karimnagar will be developed on the lines of Hyderabad, he said, adding that seven traffic islands have already been started; work on another 5 to 6 islands will be started soon. The related designs have also been completed. Kothirampur, Padmanagar and Sikhwadi islands works will be completed within a month.

The cable bridge has become attractive with dynamic lighting and the first section of Manair river front will be made available in the first week of September. With elections nearing Congress leaders are coming to the people telling lies to give another chance and people should be wary of the Congress leaders, Kamalakar warned.