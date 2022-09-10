Ganpati Bappa Morya: Tank Bund bursts at the seams

Hyderabad: Blaring sounds of drums, fleet of trucks waiting in queue for their turn and devotees chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi aa reverberated all around Tank Bund as huge crowd gathered at Hussain Sagar on Friday to bid adieu to Bappa(Lord Ganesh).



The arterial roads leading to Hussain Sagar were intermittently filled with flower petals and colours. Few idols caught the eyes of the crowd as many unique Ganesh procession were witnessed where devotees were seen carrying Lord Ganesh idol in the palanquin, a decorative toy car carrying the lord, a decorative cart with an umbrella carrying Ganesh and an idol that depicted celebration of 75 years of Independence. Small street food carts wereseen set up on the footpaths of Tank Bund where people were seen relishing the food.

Chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya, Suresh Rao, an IT employee, said "After two years I finally visited Tank Bund on the Anant Chaturdashi which marks the end of the 10-day long Ganeshotsav.Last year due to pandemic I could not go. It is lovely to see the colorful procession that takes place at Hussain Sagar."

"Every year we eagerly wait for being part of the huge procession during the Ganesh immersion. I especially visit Tank Bund to see the huge Khairatabad Ganesh immersion.This year all devotees are seen with full josh as last year it was a more somber affair," said Sunil Reddy, a devotee.

"I visited Tank Bund after a yearfor Ganesh immersion.Every year I visit the lake with my family members to especially see the Shoba Yatra at the Tank Bund," said S Abhinav.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the State government for the smooth conduct of the festival. Security arrangements were in place, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation staff was sweeping the procession route, and at NTR Marg mobile toilets were also installed, more than 35 cranes were installed at Hussain Sagar. Around 25,000 police officials were deployed for smooth flow of the immersion, said a senior officer.