KalaYatra 2026 opens in New Delhi, celebrating new choreographies rooted in Indian classical tradition

New Delhi: The Department of Art, Culture & Language, Government of Delhi (NCT), on Tuesday formally announced the launch of the Festival of New Choreographies – KalaYatra 2026 a five-day cultural festival that will bring together ten eminent dance groups from across India. The festival is being organised in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth) under the guidance of legendary cultural icon and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr. Sonal Mansingh.

The curtain raiser event marked the beginning of what organisers described as a unique cultural odyssey that blends tradition with innovation. KalaYatra 2026 aims to showcase contemporary choreographic works deeply rooted in Indian classical dance traditions, Sanatan history and the civilisational values of Bharat.

Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Founder-President of the Centre for Indian Classical Dances and the visionary curator of the festival, addressed the gathering along with a distinguished panel of Gurus, choreographers and cultural leaders representing diverse classical dance forms. The speakers reflected on the relevance of creating new choreographies within traditional frameworks, the role of Gurus in shaping cultural consciousness, and the importance of providing platforms that encourage artistic innovation while remaining anchored in Bharatiya values.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sonal Mansingh said the Festival of New Choreographies is more than a cultural event. “It is a civilisational dialogue. New choreographies are essential to keep our classical traditions alive, responsive and relevant. When innovation is rooted in sacred wisdom and lived realities, it becomes a continuation of tradition, not a rupture,” she said.

She further noted that KalaYatra 2026 has been envisioned as a space where young and senior artistes can engage meaningfully with India’s cultural inheritance, presenting narratives that speak to both timeless values and contemporary society.

The curtain raiser featured addresses by prominent cultural figures including Shri Babu Panicker, President of the International Centre for Kathakali; Kuchipudi Guru and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Smt. Vanashree Rao; Kathak exponent Smt. Bhaswati Mishra; Sattriya Guru Shri Bhabananda Barbayan; Mohiniattam Guru Smt. Deepti Omchery; and Smt. Minaakshi Dass of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. Each speaker highlighted the festival’s national character and Delhi’s significance as a cultural capital.

The Festival of New Choreographies – KalaYatra 2026 will be held on January 13, 14, 15, 28 and 29 at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, with performances beginning at 6.30 pm each evening. The festival is open to rasikas, art lovers and the general public, offering a rare opportunity to witness ten original choreographic works created by leading dance institutions of India.