Gazetted officers urge CS to remove discrepancies in poll duty remuneration

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association on Wednesday urged Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to remove discrepancies in the remuneration given to officials who performed the Lok Sabha election duty, along with pending demands.

The association submitted a representation to the CS. A delegation led by association president E Srinivasa Rao listed demands, including cancellation of the contributory pension scheme and restoration of old pension. It wanted the government to implement an employee health scheme with equal contribution for employees and pensioners. Pending DAs should be released, employees retiring in May should take special permission from the Election Commission for promotion.

The representation said GO on banning transfers of employees from 2018 should be lifted. “All bills of employees pending in the Finance department should be released immediately. Following the State bifurcation 144 allocated to AP should be re-allocated to Telangana.

Additional cadre should be sanctioned to the new districts. Land belonging to 101 acres of house-sites in Gopanpally should be alienated; 24% HRA should be applicable to Ranga Reddy district collectorate employees and IR should be increased from 5% to 20%,” it read.

The association general secretary A Satyanarayana, associate president

Shyam, joint secretary Parameshwar Reddy, MV Ramana, Kishan and Vijaya Lakshmi were present.