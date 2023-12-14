GHMC Dy. floor leader complains on encroachments in Hayathnagar

GHMC Deputy Floor Leader and Corporator Koppula Narsimha Reddy colony welfare members complained to Hayathnagar MRO saying that Hattiguda FTL pond and government land in Survey No. 98,99 and Survey No. 207 in Mansoorabad Division Hayathnagar are under encroachment.

On this occasion, the corporator said that during the rainy season that the pond was useful during rainy season, which helps to avoid flood like situation. He said that he and his workers have been protecting the ponds day and night to protect the ponds in the division. He alleged that former MRO and RDO had not taken any actionon encroachments.

He said that the lands that fall under GO 58, 59 should be resurveyed and the government sites in them should also be protected and demanded the strict action should be taken against those who are committing encroachments, similarly, he said that the encroachments should be stopped in the borders of Hatiguda pond and survey no. 207.



Colony welfare members and BJP leaders, leaders of various fronts and activists among others participated in this programme.