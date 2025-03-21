GHMC launches ‘fogging on request’ in My GHMC app

Hyderabad: With the increase of mosquito menace in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has adapted new methodologies to curb mosquito menace. The GHMC is using the technology to alert people about the need to control the mosquito population responsible for vector-borne diseases. Accordingly, GHMC has come up with a new digital feature ‘fogging on request’ in ‘My GHMC’ app to help the citizens in learning more about mosquito menace.

Initially, the initiative’s functionality is being tested as a pilot project in the Jubilee Hills circle and will later be expanded across the GHMC. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

According to GHMC, any citizen of Greater Hyderabad who is facing mosquito menace can login in My GHMC mobile app and request for fogging. This request will be received by an assistant entomologist and assigned to the area fogging worker. Once the request is attended by fogging in that area it gets resolved by uploading a photo with geo location.

The senior entomologist said that the enabling technology might solve the generic complaint of not covering many areas and repetitive fogging in some areas and resources can be utilised optimally. Number of slots will be available based on staff availability of the area. To prevent redundant requests from the same area once fogged that area will be restricted for one week.