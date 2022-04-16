GHMC preparing for summer camps

Hyderabad: With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) holding summer coaching camps from April 25 to May 31, the civic body officials are making efforts to restore swimming pools, grounds, and indoor and outdoor stadiums that were not in use for about two years. They are repairing and replacing damaged equipment of sports complexes and swimming pools.

For the past two weeks, the GHMC officials have been continuously focusing on repair work of all swimming pools in the GHMC limits. Still the majority of pools are not ready yet.

The summer camps were supposed to start in the first week of this month but were postponed to April 25, as the repair works were not completed. There are more than seven swimming pools in the GHMC limits. The pools are made available annually during the summer coaching camps. The camps have not been held for two years due to the Covid pandemic.

With this authorities ignored maintenance of pools, due to which motors and pipes were damaged; many required replacement.

A GHMC Sports department official said it had been carrying out repair work on swimming pools for the past two weeks. "An amount of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the equipment to be provided in summer coaching camps," he said.

The tender for supply of sports equipment has been notified. An official of the engineering department said the agency had been selected and Rs 2 crore worth sports equipment is being purchased.

The summer camps in 6-16 age group at playgrounds, sports complexes and camps will be for 37 days from April 25 to May 31 in various sports disciplines.

The sports wing has decided to make full arrangements for training of children in trending 30 sports activities which are in high demand. The training will be from 6 am to 8:30 am and 4 to 7 pm. Those who want to attend camps have to register their names online by paying a fee for which the announcement will be made soon. Special kits will be supplied in all coaching camps. The camps will be inaugurated by the GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor and corporators at various GHMC grounds and stadiums.