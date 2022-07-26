GHMC razes 200 dilapidated structures posing threat

Hyderabad: As part of an action plan during the monsoon, the Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has demolished more than 200 dilapidated structures facing threat of collapse due to heavy rain.

Earlier, the civic body had conducted a survey to identify dilapidated structures and took all precautionary steps, such as getting verified with structural stability, issue of notices. It is now initiating a special drive for demolition of the structures.

According to a Town Planning official, this year, of the total 620 structures identified 231 have been pulled down; 294 have been either repaired/vacated/seized. The GHMC is taking all steps on the remaining structures.

In case of any resistance to demolition, immediate counselling is being done to the inmates to either vacate immediately and seize the structure, restricting movement in and around it and stencilling is being done on unsafe structures, said the official.

In LB Nagar zone, of the 113 dilapidated structures, 50 have been demolished, and 60 have been seized. In Charminar zone of the 89 dilapidated structures, 42 were demolished during this season, and 35 were repaired. While in Khairatabad zone 109 were identified, 34 demolished and 52 vacated.

In Secunderabad zone 155 structures were identified, 43 were demolished and 63 were sealed. In Serilingampally zone out of 62 structures identified 19 were demolished and 38 were repaired. In Kukatpally zone 92 structures were identified, 43 were demolished and 46 were vacated.

Steps have been taken for cautioning and vacating people leaving beneath undulated/sloppy terrains or along old/dilapidated compound walls. Review meetings are being held continuously to monitor the day-to-day activity. The GHMC has decided to continue to take action on dilapidated structures, such as identification and initiating further action during the entire season.