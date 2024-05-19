Live
- Olympic Qualifier Series electrifies athletes and fans in Shanghai
- IPL 2024: Dhoni arrives in Ranchi after CSK's campaign comes to an end
- Formula 1: Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Norris finishes second ahead of Leclerc
- PM Modi says 'this is Bharat's moment'; urges youth to 'dream big'
- IPL 2024: I wouldn't want to bowl against him, says Cummins about Abhishek after win against PBKS
- TN govt to take decision on opening of river sand quarries after LS poll
- IPL 2024: Season has been good, but haven’t got as many wickets as I would have liked, says Avesh Khan
- Captain Gopichand becomes 1st Indian to tour space aboard Blue Origin
- Delhi: Four, including two minors, held for killing man after spat
- J&K: Election Dept takes action against 40 govt employees for MCC violation
Just In
Emma Raducanu pulls out of French Open qualifying
Former British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the French Open's qualifying event on the eve of the start of the competition.
Former British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the French Open's qualifying event on the eve of the start of the competition. The 21-year-old has not stated any reason behind her decision. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was not given the wild card entry for the clay-court Grand Slam.
Raducanu has not featured in any competition since losing the first-round match against Argentine qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle in the Madrid Open last month.
However, after the match, Raducanu had said she was 'mentally and emotionally exhausted'.
"I would say the last few weeks have been a lot. I think from the performance today it was very clear that mentally and emotionally I was exhausted," BBC had quoted Raducanu as saying. "I was trying to push through, and I was just unable to push through today. I guess the sport is just pretty brutal," she added.
Currently, she is ranked 212 in the WTA singles rankings after making a comeback following wrist and ankle operations last year.