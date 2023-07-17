Governor celebrates Bonalu at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: As the state government did not invite Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the ‘Bonalu’ celebrations, the Governor organised the celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The Governor ensured that Raj Bhavan wore a festive look and reverberated with folk songs pertain-ing to Telangana Bonalu.



Tamilisai along with the female staff of Raj Bhavan carried the traditional Bonam on her head and came in a procession from her official residence to the Nalla Pochamma Temple in the Raj Bhavan premises and offered Bonam and took part in the Ashada Masam Bonalu celebrations.



In a brief interaction with the media, she said she did not get any invitation from the government but the Raj Bhavan Parivar invited her and hence she was participating in the celebrations. She said that she prayed to the goddess for the prosperity and development of our nation and Telangana and the wellbeing of all the people.