Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pats doctors for selfless services

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday greeted the doctor community on the eve of the National Doctors Day.

In a message, she extend "my heartiest wishes" to all doctors, "who are rendering selfless and relentless services to mankind."

"This is the right occasion to express our deep gratitude to all doctors who, as frontline warriors, are fighting the Covid pandemic to protect people from its clutches."

"Saving patients' lives even at the cost of risking theirs, brave and committed doctors are in the forefront in saving precious lives of people. The Covid-19 pandemic has once again reflected the great role that doctors play in our lives."

"The National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 every year in honour of the birth and death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal."

"This is the appropriate occasion to realise, recognise, respect, revere and thank doctors for their invaluable services in Telangana and across the country.

I call upon people to respect, salute and protect our doctors who, in turn, will protect us and save precious lives."