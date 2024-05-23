Govt ready to build ‘satram’, ‘kalyana mandapam’ in Tirumala: CM Revanth

Tirumala /Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the government was ready to construct a ‘satram’ (choultry) and a ‘kalyanamandapam’ on the hill of the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala for the visiting Telangana devotees. Reddy said he would meet the new CM of Andhra Pradesh after the LS poll results are out and discuss the issue. Reddy, along with his family members on Wednesday, offered prayers at the Tirumala temple.

Speaking to newsmen, the CM said he prayed for development and prosperity of Telugu people and for cordial relations between both the States. He was keen to have friendly relations with the new government to be formed in AP to address the inter-State problems.

Reddy said the government was planning to construct a ‘satram’ and a ‘kalyana mandapam’ on the hill to provide better facilities to devotees from Telangana. His government wanted to participate in making arrangements for the devotees coming to the temple from various parts of the country. After completion of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he would meet the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to request him to involve Telangana in providing better amenities for the devotees coming to the temple.