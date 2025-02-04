Govt tells HC it will appoint 1,382 contract teachers

Hyderabad: State Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy on Monday informed the HC division bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and E Tirumala Devi that the government has decided to extend the benefits of contract appointment to the 1,382 unsuccessful candidates of DSC-2008 as per the court directions passed on writs filed by Pathuri Uma Maheshwar Reddy and others, Pasula Srinivasa Goud & others and Amarlinga Chary & others.

The A-G told the court that the issue of appointment of 1,382 unsuccessful candidates in DSC-2008 examination was cleared by the Cabinet Sub-Committee on 24 February, 2024 appointed through GO 292 GA (Cabinet) department after the committee chairman got information on appointment of contract teachers after thorough verification of records pertaining to DSC-2008 recruitment. The committee had approved the appointment of contract teachers.

Reddy said the process of issuing appointment orders will be taken up after Model Code of Conduct for the biennial election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the Gaduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.