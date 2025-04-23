Govt to crack whip on calcium carbide use in fruit ripening

Hyderabad: With Mango season on and indiscriminate use of carbide to ripen the fruit in the market, the Government has decided to crack a whip on the fruit vendors using the chemical. The authorities have suggested use of Ethephon (2 chloroethylphosphonic acid).

The food safety wing of the Health Department has unleashed an awareness programme in the wake of rampant use of carbide to ripen the fruits and also to encourage the use of natural methods for ripening of mangoes. The officials said that there was high risk involved in the use of chemicals like calcium carbide, which causes hormonal imbalance and leads to health problems like dizziness, frequent thirst, irritation, weakness, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcers, and even neurological disorders.

According to the health experts, calcium carbide reacts with moisture to produce acetylene gas. This gas is a ripening agent that can cause fruits to soften, change colour, and develop sweetness. However, this artificial ripening does not replicate the natural taste and nutritional benefits of a fruit that has ripened naturally. Calcium carbide residues in fruits can lead to the formation of toxic compounds, such as arsenic and phosphorus hydrides. The acetylene gas itself can also cause respiratory problems and skin irritation.

Stressing the importance of public health and food safety, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha appealed to mango traders and vendors to adopt traditional, non-toxic methods for ripening mangoes. He said that the use of banned chemicals such as carbide for artificial ripening poses serious health hazards and is strictly prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The Minister warned that stringent action will be taken against violators, including penalties and legal proceedings. He instructed food safety officials to intensify surveillance and conduct regular inspections across fruit markets and storage facilities. The authorities have come up with a complaint facility for the citizens. If they find fruit vendors using carbide, they can contact on phone number 9100105795.

The government is promoting the use of Ethephon (2 chloroethylphosphonic acid). One Ethephon sachet of 500 mg can be used for a box of ten kilogram fruits. Ethephon is a plant growth regulator that accelerates fruit ripening, improves fruit coloration. It works by releasing ethylene, a hormone that plays a key role in fruit ripening and other plant processes. Ethephon is a phosphorus-based compound that, when applied to plants, breaks down and releases ethylene. Ethylene then influences various plant processes, including ripening and maturation.