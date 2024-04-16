Guv Radhakrishnan inaugurates 98th AIU national vice chancellor conference 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan inaugurated the 98th Association of Indian Universities (AIU) national conference of vice chancellors 2024 on Monday.

Delivering his address, Radhakrishnan advised the students to equip themselves to compete with the best talents in the world and emerge victorious.

Earlier, he congratulated AIU and the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education University for conducting the conference and said that AIU is creating knowledge power in the higher education field. He also commended AIU’s enduring dedication to enhancing the vibrancy and inclusivity of the higher education system. The introduction of the Bharat Knowledge System (BKS) is one such step towards achieving the target, he added. He appealed to all universities to create and develop enthusiastic and talented youth to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor expressed the hope that India will emerge as the world leader in economy by 2047.

Professor G D Sharma, president of AIU; Professor Pankaj Mittal; Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice president of AIU; and Professor TG Sitaram, chairman of AICTE, spoke on the occasion and briefed about the topics and the conduct of the conference.

Professor L S Ganesh, vice chancellor, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, welcomed all the dignitaries to the conference. A book on sustainable goals written by 78 authors was launched on this occasion.

The three-day conference hosted by the ICRAI is scheduled from April 15–17 and will focus on ‘Higher Education @ 2047’.

More than 500 vice chancellors from various central, state, and deemed universities are expected to participate in the conference both online and offline, offering their insights on higher education.