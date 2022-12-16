Habeas Corpus writ filed for release of 3 Congress workers

Hyderabad: The division bench of Justice A Abhishek Reddy and Justice Sridevi on Thursday heard the Habeas Corpus petition filed by former TPCC president Mallu Ravi seeking a direction to produce Ishan Sharma, Sasank Tatineni and Pratap Mande before the court.

All the three persons were employed by Mallu Ravi to work in the " war room" created on the 4th floor of Inorbit Mall, Madhapur. This war room was created for the purpose of promoting Congress party in Telangana, keeping in view the ensuing general elections in 2023.

Mujib, Special government pleader informed the court that all the three were issued notices under Section 41 A CrPC before being questioned.

All the three workers were posting inappropriate posts on social media platforms, against the TRS party.

Terra Rajnikant Reddy, counsel for the three accused sought compensation from the State as all the three persons were mere workers, employed by the Congress party to promote Congress party in Telangana.

Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, declined the plea of the petitioner stating that 41A CrPC notice was issued to all the three. Hence, the question of awarding compensation does not arise.

The court directed the State to file its counter affidavit in 4 weeks.