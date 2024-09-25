Haj Committee of India extends last date of online application for Haj-2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee on Tuesday informed that the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, has extended the last date to apply to the Haj online application forms for Haj-2025 up to Monday, September 30, 2024.

Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Shah Gulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha said that the intending Haj pilgrims who have not applied till now for online application forms may submit their application through the website of the Haj Committee of India at www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

Khusro Pasha requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents such as passports, bank proof, address proof, and passport-size photos with a white background. He also mentioned that the intending Haj pilgrims must have a machine-readable passport with the expiry date of 15th January 2026 to apply for the online application form for Haj-2025. For more details and updates, the intending Haj pilgrims must join the official Telegram channel and contact officials during office timing, between 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, on 040-23298793 or in person at Haj House in Nampally, Hyderabad.