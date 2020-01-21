Halt illegal road-widening at Osmania University

Osmania University: ABVP leaders held a protest demonstration against road widening works on the university campus on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, they claimed Manikeswar Nagar ruling party corporator along with his followers was taking up road-widening works without taking any permission from the university officials. They said that ABVP activists were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the lands of the University.

They submitted a memorandum to the OU registrar demanding a compound wall around the university lands. They added that officials should take action against the persons who are widening the roads without proper permission. ABVP leaders P Srihari, Praveen, Ellaswamy, Ramesh, Anji and others were present.