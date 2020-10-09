Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: The city experienced a cloudburst on Friday evening. Severe water logging was reported in several low-lying areas, due to intense rainfall. The two hour sudden downpour threw the traffic out of gear causing traffic jams at many places.

The day started on a bright note but by 3 pm, the skies turned dark and within minutes rain battered the city on Friday. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society very heavy rainfall of 146.8 mm was recorded during the evening hours in Asifnagar, heavy rainfall of 94.3 mm was recorded near Khairatabad, Shaikpet 98.0 mm, Nampally 104.3 mm and Secunderabad 66 mm. Whereas, the Charminar circle recorded a moderate rainfall of 63.8 mm, Saidabad 44 mm, Rajendranagar 40.3 and Amberpet 38.5 mm.

The heavy rains in the evening triggered heavy traffic congestion and water logging. Asif Nagar, Mallepally, Lakdikapul, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet etc area were severely affected by water logging and drain overflow. According to India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the city is set to witness thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Telangana in the next four days.

Circle Mandal Location Rainfall (mm)

Circle 11 (Rajendranagar) Rajendranagar RDO Office: Attapur 40.3

Circle-30(Begumpet) Secunderabad Mondamarket 43.5

Circle-6(Malakpet) Saidabad Asmanghad 44.0

Circle-14(Goshamahal) Nampally Nampally 47.5

Circle-18(Jubil. Hills) Khairatabad Srinagarcolony 94.3

Circle-6(Malakpet) Amberpet Malakpet Millath Comm Hall 49. 3

Circle-18(Jubliee Hills) Gandipet GHMC Welfare Office:Shaikpet 97.3

Circle-16(Amberpet) Amberpet Amberpet 38.5

Circle-13(Karvan) Golkonda Golkonda 50.8