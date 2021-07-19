Heavy rain to lash many districts of Telangana till July 22

Begumpet: The IMD on Sunday warned of thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur on July 19, 20, 21 and 22 at isolated places in many districts of Telangana. It said on July 20 thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in many districts,

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rain is forecast on Tuesday in districts of Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulug, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural & Urban.

On July 21 heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, KumaramBheem-Asifabad districts; heavy rain is forecast n Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulug, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural & Urban), Jangaon districts.

Also on July 22 heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Adilabad, Kumaram-Bheem-Asifabad districts; heavy rain is forecast in Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally districts.

The rain is being caused by an east west shear zone running above the mean sea level tilting southwards with height. The IMD bulletin said on Sunday that a north south trough runs above the mean sea level from central MP to south Tamil Nadu across Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

The bulletin also said a cyclonic circulation over south coastal AP and its neighbourhood lies over north coastal AP and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

The forecast for Hyderabad said generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is likely on July 19, 21, 22. On July 20, rain or thundershowers will occur towards afternoon or evening. On July 23 and 24, generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershowers is likely.

Meanwhile, the bulletin said the Southwest Monsoon was normal over Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Wanaparthy district. Rain occurred at a few places in the State.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Peddamandadi (Wanaparthy dist) 9, Thimmajipeta (Nagarkurnool) 6, Suryapet, Kothakota ( Wanaparthy), Wanaparthy, Gopalpet ( Wanaparthy) 5 each, Huzurnagar (Suryapet), Hayathnagar (RR) 4, Saroornagar (RR) Kohir (Sangareddy), Marriguda (Nalgonda), Atmakur ( Y. Bhuvanagiri), Vikarabad 3 each, Jainoor (Kumaram Bheem), Yacharam (RR), Raghunathpalle (Jangaon), Bachhanpet ( Jangaon), Veepangandla (Wanaparthy), Chilkur (Suryapet), Gangadhara (Karimnagar), Uppal( M. Malkajgiri), Pebbair ( Wanaparthy), Hyderabad 2 each,