HMDA to construct 5 new bridges on Musi River

RANGAREDDY: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has allocated 129.76 crores for the construction of five new bridges on the Musiriver. Tenders have already been called, as HMDA aims to provide essential infrastructure to cater to the growing urban population in these areas. The proposed bridges will be located in Rajendranagar, Budvel, Manchirevula, Uppal Bagayat, and Pratap Singaram suburbs.

The bridges will be built in two phases. In the first phase, three bridges will be built on the Musi in the western part of the city. These bridges will be located at Rajendranagar-Budvel IT Park, Rajendranagar, and Uppal Bagayat Layout. The second phase will see the construction of two bridges on the Musi River in the eastern region. These bridges will be located at Manchirevula and Pratap Singaram.

The construction work for all five bridges is expected to commence simultaneously and will be completed within a span of 15 months. Additionally, HMDA plans to undertake conservation and beautification projects along the Musiriver alongside the bridge construction.

The bridges will be a major boost to the connectivity in these areas and will help to reduce traffic congestion. They will also provide a much-needed safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridges are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Key details of the bridges:

Rajendarnagar-Budvel IT Park bridge: This bridge will span 180 meters in length and feature four lanes. It is estimated to cost 19.83 crores.

Rajendarnagar bridge: This bridge will also span 180 meters in length and feature four lanes. It is estimated to cost 20.64 crores.

Uppal Bagayat Layout bridge: This bridge will measure 210 meters in length with four lanes. It is estimated to cost 29.28 crores.

Manchirevula bridge: This bridge will span 210 meters in length with four lanes. It is estimated to cost 26.94 crores.

Pratap Singaram bridge: This bridge will span 210 meters in length with four lanes. It is estimated to cost 26.94 crores.