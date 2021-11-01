HMTV Business Excellence Awards 2021: Excellence key to success says Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Stating that the awards were a pat on the back of the businessmen, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that excellence was the key to success in business.

The Governor was speaking during a glittering celebration of the hmtv Business Excellence Awards 2021 held at the HICC Novotel Hotel on Sunday. The Governor along with her message had a piece of advice for the businessmen to take care of their health. "Repeated small efforts give us the success of great things. A successful business is a team effort. Excellence is the key to success. When you come and take your award it is additional encouragement for expanding your business," said the Governor congratulating hmtv for encouraging the entrepreneurs. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also providing encouragement for producing the products in our country with his slogan of 'Vocal for Local' and atma Nirbhar.

Mentioning about the vaccination milestone, the Governor said, "We have crossed the 100-crore vaccination mark. As an Indian and as a doctor it is a very proud moment because it is an indigenous medicine. Each and every vaccine was monitored. Each and every vaccinated person was given a certificate. Nowhere in a developing country has such a feat been achieved and it has shown that Indians are capable of producing vaccines."

Giving credit to the business fraternity for 'Made in India' and 'Make in India', the Governor said, "The businessmen sacrifice a lot. The mentality of the people is that the businessmen mint money but they don't consider the hard work and the sacrifice and the time they spend for the success of the business."

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy talked about how the Centre removed several archaic laws which were in place as part of the ease of doing business. The government removed laws enacted during the British era. The government had planned for a major push to set up basic infrastructure in the country to take up 9,000 projects till 2025 with an investment of Rs 1.2 lakh crore under the Gati Shakti scheme. He said that 16 ministries would be involved in the scheme and focus on providing basic infrastructure. He said that in the coming days, 157 medical colleges would be set up in the country.

"All sections should dedicate themselves for the development of the nation till 2047 and if they could do this, the country will get a chance to become a 'Vishwa Guru'," said Kishan Reddy. Kishan Reddy said that the country had crossed the 103-crore vaccine mark on Sunday and in the coming days India would be supplying 500 crore doses to the developing countries.

"We used to have virtual meetings but it is because of the vaccine we could organise programmes physically," said Kishan Reddy. He lauded hmtv for organising the awards programme and said that the hmtv has earned a special place in Telugu media. The hmtv has played an important role and it has earned a name for itself for credible news. National Stock Exchange Director K Narasimha Murthy talked about the mantra of success.

The four mantras are training- aim for occupational excellence, keep a close watch on what is happening around with the changing times, practice values- achieving success with values, and design systems for sustainable success.