Hyd’bad CP issues guidelines for New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: For the upcoming New Year celebrations, City Police Commissioner CV Anand issued guidelines to the management of three-star and above hotels, clubs, bars, and restaurants/pubs.

He strictly warned that no person should be allowed to use drugs or narcotics and psychotropic substances; if the management fails to prevent the same, it would lead to culpability, and action will be taken as per law.

According to the police, the management of hotels, clubs, bars, and restaurants/pubs that are to conduct ticketed events/programmes up to 1 am should apply to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, for a grant of permission well in advance—at least 15 days before—for the intervening night of December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025. As per the Telangana Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organiser will ensure that CCTV cameras, with recording facilities, are installed at all the entry & exit points of the establishment. CCTV cameras will also be installed, with recording facilities, at parking places.

The organisers & management should provide adequate security guards for traffic management and security/access to their establishments. Decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures, and words has to be ensured by the organisers. There should not be any obscenity or nudity in any of the performances.

The sound system outdoors, including the public address system, loudspeaker, DJ system, DJ sound mixer, sound amplifier, and other high-sound-generating equipment, must be stopped at 10 pm as per the Supreme Court guidelines.