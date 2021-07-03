Hyderabad: 106 cars distributed by Minority Finance Corporation

Hyderabad: Ministers Koppula Ishwar and Mohammad Mahmood Ali handed over Maruti Swift Dzire cars to 106 beneficiaries selected under the Driver-cum-Owner Scheme under the Minorities Finance Corporation. The event was held on Saturday at Haj House, Nampally. Minister for Minority Welfare Koppula Ishwar said that the government has not only introduced but successfully implemented several schemes for the uplift of minorities. The government has spent Rs 15 crore on this scheme during the financial year 2020-21, he informed.

The Minister said about 60 per cent subsidy would be given by Minority Finance Corporation on the total cost of the vehicle under the scheme. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is moving forward with the commitment he gave to minorities for their security, welfare and integration," he stated. Praising the scheme, the Minister said that the Driver-cum-Owner scheme initiated by the Telangana government was very innovative and unique as no such scheme was being implemented anywhere in the country.

Adding further about the scheme, he started the scheme would help unemployed minority youth to become financially independent and improve their living conditions. The Minister has explained that the government was not only empowering the community economically, but also lifting literacy by setting up 204 gurukul schools for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said, "For the first time in the history, a government has provided an honorarium of Rs 5,000 to 10,000 per month to Imams and Muazzins." He added that the minorities were happy with the schemes introduced by the State government and were in favour of Chief Minister.

In its first term, the TSMFC had handed over cars to 409 beneficiaries during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, with the subsidy of Rs 18.17 crore.