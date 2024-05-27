Hyderabad: 13-year-old boy hit by truck on ORR, dies

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Medchal when a 13-year-old boy lost his life after halting his vehicle due to sudden nausea. M Poojitha Ram, a ninth-grade student, stepped out of his vehicle to vomit and was hit by a speeding truck.

Ram, a resident of Bhadrachalam, had travelled to Hyderabad with his family to visit relatives in Kukatpally during their summer vacation. The accident took place on Saturday as the family was returning from Kukatpally to Bibi Nagar via the ORR.

According to Medchal police, Ram began feeling nauseous as they approached the Medchal stretch.

A relative driving the car stopped on the high-speed expressway, and Ram exited from the right-side door. While standing on the road to vomit, he was struck by a DCM truck, resulting in severe injuries that led to his death.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and initiated an investigation.