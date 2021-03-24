Hyderabad: 2 cops suspended for thrashing car driver

Sangareddy: Two policemen were suspended on Tuesday after a video of them beating a Bolero vehicle driver went viral on social media. They allegedly thrashed the man 'brutally' for stopping his vehicle a few meters away from the checkpoint in Sadashivpet.

In the video, a policeman was seen standing kicking the driver repeatedly while clutching his shirt, while another policeman hits the driver with a lathi. The man, identified as Wajid, a native of the town and was heading towards Singur and the incident took place near Sadashivpet'sAyyappa Swamy temple. Later he was shifted to hospital and said to be treated for his injuries.

Replying to the report published in thehansindia.com, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangareddy district, Telangana State, Chandra Shekar Reddy reacted and informed he personally ordered the suspensions after the video went viral over social media on Tuesday.

The SP told The Hans India that action was initiated against the policemen who were involved in that incident. He identified them as police constable Ramulu and home guard Balaraju. They were suspended and an Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) Durgaiah, and police constable Prasad were attached to Sangareddypolice headquarters.