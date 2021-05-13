Hyderabad: 74-year-old grandma Shantamma defeats Covid-19

Hyderabad: "If a Septuagenarian like me can win over COVID-19 why not others! All that you need is strong will power," says Shantamma (74) who is a grandmother to seven children.

A resident of Dulapally village, Shantamma walked out King Koti Hospital with a broad smile. She said that unlike many, she and her family members have been taking necessary precautions while going for farm work but do not know how they fell victims of the virus infection.

She said, while she was in ICU, her grandchildren used to motivate her over phone. Seeing the situation in ICU where some people have been losing life she felt little scary but then she said she never lost hope.

She said being an active farmer who still goes to the field she had high levels of confidence and fairly good fitness. The doctors too used to keep her engaged by discussing about the farm practices and village life and that kept her attention diverted from the otherwise gloomy conditions in hospital.

Shantamma says the doctors counselled her and used to narrate stories of many who were of her age and easily survived. "There is nothing like age factor being against you. Eat well, be positive and you will go home safe," the doctors told Shantamma.

Before her discharge the doctors told her, 'Aunty you have very strong willpower' congratulations you are fit to go home. The senior citizen said being a Covid survivor, I would suggest people who are going through tough times not to lose hope, willpower is the best medicine along with a proper diet and medication is a must, she said.

" I salute the doctors and their team of nurses and other staff for the great services they are rendering. After going back to my village I will take up a campaign on mission mode on preventive measures," she said.