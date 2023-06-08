Hyderabad: ABVP activists lay siege to Inter Board office

Hyderabad: The ABVP activists on Wednesday laid siege to the Intermediate Board office in Nampally to press several demands, including ending the Inter fee ‘loot’ by the private and corporate colleges. They wanted the government to improve facilities in its colleges and fill vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The activists demanded scrapping of un-recognised Inter colleges across the State; strong action against those private colleges which violate the board regulations, wind up of institutions being run by colleges in the name of academies and misleading the government; immediate supply of books to government colleges; introduction of mid-day meal scheme as announced in 2015; immediate implementation of the Right to Education and the law to regulate fee structure.