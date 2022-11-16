Hyderabad: Activists want civic body to save Jahanuma Kaman

Hyderabad: An historical arch known as Jahanuma Kaman (gateway) on the busy road at Jahanuma has been illegally demolished by the occupants. A portion of the arch was razed down by the inhabitants and a building was constructed attached to it. Residents and activists pleaded the civic body and heritage department to save the historic structure and demolish the illegal structure which was being constructed illegally attached to the arch.

Locals expressed their concern over the Kaman illegally demolished for the construction of the structure. They said during the demolition they complained to the civic body, but no action was taken against them. The Kaman is said to be one of the Kamans of 'Jahanuma Lancer'. The area now known as 'Jahanuma Lancer' which once housed a light cavalry unit of the Paigahs.

Activists said that there are several such historic arches and other structures which needed attention by the officials, as these age-old structures are facing utter neglect by them and are being illegally demolished.

Mohammed Nayeemuddin, a resident, said that despite the rumbling condition of the monument, area residents yearly maintained the arch. The historic gateway gets painted each year during Milad-un-Nabi and sometimes during Eid. "Last week, land grabbers started razing down the portion of the arch and started constructing the building attached to it. Now the portion was totally demolished, and new construction was made," he added.

Even after several representations to the authorities no officer has been visited ever to the historic structure. No initiative has been taken to safeguard the Nizam's era arch. The issue was also raised on social media. "Heritage arch Kaman at Jahanuma demolished by the land grabbers and started illegal construction. Who is responsible for safeguarding heritage properties especially in the Old City. Please look into this matter and take action against the illegal construction," tweeted Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president Minority Cell, TDP tagging Minister K T Ram Rao, Special chief secretary MAUD, Arvind Kumar, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC.

Jahanuma Palace was the residence of Nawab Shams-ul-Umra, one of many palaces owned by the Paigah family. Which is now known as Jahanuma Lancer. Jahanuma means 'view of the world'.