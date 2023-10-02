Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj organises ‘rath yatra’; holds special general meeting

Hyderabad: To commemorate the 5147 Agrasen Jayanti, Agarwal Samaj Telangana organised a rath yatra on Sunday from Agrasen Bhawan Secunderabad. To mark the jayanti, a special general meeting of the Agrawal Samaj was conducted on Saturday about upcoming events to celebrate Agrasen Jayanti were discussed. The community has urged members to run a membership campaign from October 8 to 14 and organise Gauseva, Annadanam on October 14.

Committee chairman Ishwar Bansal and vice-chairman Sanjay Gupta stated that the benefit of the flame of this yatra will probably reach Telangana. The committee members in Telangana will be able to receive the message of the yatra.

The yatra started from Agrasen Bhawan and will pass through offices of all branches of Telangana and will stop at the jayantimahotsav celebration on October 15. The main objective of the yatra is to educate society about Agrasen Maharaj. To inspire and unite society to follow his footsteps.