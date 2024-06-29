Hyderabad: Ahead of Moharram, Rs 38 lakh push for Ashoorkhanas’ facelift

Hyderabad: Ahead of Moharram Islamic month, the Telangana Wakf Board has released Rs 38 lakh for repairs, renovation and refurbishment of basic amenities at 506 Ashoorkhanas across the State.

According to the Wakf Board, the grant-in-aid funds of Rs 38.36 lakh were released for as many as 506 Ashoorkhanas, 131 Sabeels and 49 Anjumans across the State.

Shia Muslim organisations said this is the first time in recent years that the government sanctioned an amount for the Ashoorkhanas in Moharram. The Ashoorkhana includes Alawa-e-Bibi, Ashoorkhana Khadme Rasool, Alawa-e-Sartauq, Aza Khana Zehra, Ashoor khana-e-Razavia, among others. Recently, a meeting was held with the Shia scholars and Wakf Board officers on arrangements of Moharram in the Wakf Board. The meeting was attended by the Wakf Board Shia member Maulana Dr Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha. Azmath Hussain, Wakf Board chairman, said earlier the government used to sanction grant-in-aid for the Islamic month, but used to release amount just couple of days ago. The preset government and the Wakf Broad sanctioned the funds at least 10 days before and also released the amount for repair and renovation of Ashoorkhanas. “The amount was released in the registered bank accounts of the caretakers of Ashoorkhanas; those who have not received the amount can visit the Board,” he added.

He said the Wakf Board has been receiving representations regarding release of funds to more Ashoorkhanas, Sabeels and Anjumans which were not registered with Wakf. Azmath Hussain said, “Wakf Board receives number of representations from caretakers and management committees of more Ashoorkhanas in Hyderabad and other places in the State, stating that they were unable to bear the expenses incurred during Moharram due to shortage of funds. Following their requests, soon this will be inspected, verified, and considered as per the Wakf Board; the amounts will be released to them,” said the chairman. Alleging apathy, the Shia community said that Hyderabad's centuries-old tradition was slowly losing government patronage. Shia Muslims urged the government to ensure that adequate arrangements were made for Moharram. They demanded the government to sanction funds of Rs 5 crore for Moharram. A member of Shia community, Mir Firasat Ali Baqri said the Shia organisations on various occasions had written to the government to increase Moharram funds in order for them to make adequate arrangements without hassles, as there are more than 2,000 Ashoorkhanas.