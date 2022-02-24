Hyderabad: Ali Nagar residents raise a stink over filthy water

Hyderabad: The residents of Ali Nagar in Shalibanda circle have been complaining about receiving contaminated water from the drinking water pipelines for the last 15 days. They alleged that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) was not acting on their complaints.

The locals pointed out that the water was neither potable nor could it be used for domestic purposes as it was contaminated with sewage and a strong stench emanating from it.

"The Water Board supplies water for three to four hours on alternate days. As the officials concerned failed to respond and address the issue despite several complaints, we are compelled to purchase water for both drinking and other purposes," complained Shaik Zayed, a resident. Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist said that contaminated water could affect health and could cause water-borne diseases like diarrhoea.

"After no response to the complaints filed, the issue was also raised on Twitter by tagging the department concerned," he added.