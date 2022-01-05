Hyderabad: Another global laurel for GITAM Prof Dr Hemaraju

Hyderabad: Dr Hemaraju Pollayi, PhD (IISc-Bangalore), Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, School of Technology, GITAM Deemed to be University here has once again received Best Reviewer Certificate from the Association of Scientists, Developers and Faculties (ASEF) London. This has been given based on his outstanding contribution during the International Conference on Cloud Computing and e-Governance (ICCCEG-2021) held at the University of Greenwich, the UK.

Earlier, he was appointed one of the Editorial Board Members in "American Journal of Civil Engineering" (AJCE) in 2018. Hemaraju has been responsible for the reviews and quality of research papers.

He also received a Certificate of Outstanding Contribution in Reviewing, 2017 from the Editors of Composite Structures, Elsevier, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Recently, he was invited as a speaker at the Global Conference on Semiconductors, Optoelectronics and Nanostructures (GCSON-2022) during April 14-16 at Porto, Portugal.

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, DVVSR Varma, resident director, Prof VK Mittal, director-engineering, Prof N Seetaramaiah, associate director, School of Technology, heads of various engineering and basic science departments and faculty appreciated Dr Hemaraju on his achievement.