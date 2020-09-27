Hyderabad: Army band enthralls visitors at cable bridge

Hyderabad: A scintillating performance by Army's Ceremonial Symphony Band and patriotic songs by Anisha and troupe enthralled the hundreds of visitors at Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge on the cool Sunday evening.



The Indian Army Ceremonial Band personnel played patriotic numbers from popular Bollywood films. Later, a musical programme with Anisha and troupe was also organised at the cable bride. The army band played songs like 'Vande Maataram' and Sandese Aate Hai from the film Border as the giant screen showed videos of army jawans battling out in the battle field with a message 'In solidarity with our soldiers at our north eastern borders'. The band also played old songs like 'Mera juta hai japani, phir bhi dil hai hindustani…', Jai ho of AR Rahman etc. Singers sang patriot songs such as 'Aye mere watan ke logo, jara aankh me bharlo paani' and several other Telugu songs. Major general RK Singh said that Hyderabad had a special relation with the Indian army. "At our Northern borders, world class multi barrel rocket launchers were launched just a day ago and a lot of the inputs have come from Hyderabad city. The Armed forces are proud to be associated with the city," he said.

Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar informed that Sunday would a no vehicle day on Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge and during the day, there would be cultural programs where citizens can get enthralled at the venue with several entertainment programmes.