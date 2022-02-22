Hyderabad: ATF pays tributes to victims of Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts

Hyderabad: The Anti-Terrorism Forum (ATF) paid tribute to the victims of Dilsukhnagar bomb blasts on the 9th anniversary on Monday. They also took out a rally from Dilsukhnagar to Rajiv Chowk.

Ravinuthala Shashidhar, Convener, ATF said, "The forum demanded the State government to enact tough laws, such as the POTA to crackdown extremist terrorism and prohibit organisations providing assistance to terrorists in the city. It was unfortunate that the families of those killed and injured in the Gokul Chat, Lumbini Park and Dilsukhnagar blasts (2013) had not yet received full assistance from the government.

An immediate execution of the death sentence should also be imposed by the NIA court to the five operatives of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) who were responsible for the blasts in Dilsukhnagar. We demanded the police to arrest those residing illegally in the city and send them back to their respective countries. The government should render proper assistance to the affected families."