Hyderabad: Balapur police felicitate outgoing personnel

Hyderabad: As a token of respect for the services rendered by the police officials and constables while performing duties, their colleagues at Balapur Police Station, under the Rachakonda Commissionerate, on Sunday felicitated them with gifts and garlands.



Apart from two SIs, P Krishna Reddy and P Nagaraju, who served the area for almost four years, nine constables, L Devender, Shaik Mahbubunnissa, Ch Srinivas, K Venkataiah, U Mogulappa, K Yadaiah, D Kumar, Ch Nagaraju and S Raghava Rao, were transferred from Balapur to other police stations in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Under the supervision of SHO Balapur B Bhaskar, the two outgoing Sis, along with constables, were felicitated by their colleagues. The outgoing police officials and personnel recalled their inextricable memories while serving the Balapur area.

Nagaraju, while addressing his colleagues said, "language barrier made me a little worried before taking charge at the Balapur PS four year ago as the area is known for a mixed population of both Telugu and Urdu-speaking people. However, the support and encouragement I received from higher authorities have helped me sail the water this long without any issue and shape my career."

Krishna Reddy said, "the four-year-long service in Balapur police station is another formative experience that is credited into my service."

The constables who were transferred to various police stations shared their experiences while working in the Balapur PS.

Bhaskar, while addressing his team, said "the experience gained by the police officials and constables while performing duty will help them improve their abilities and serve more efficiently in their career."

He thanked the officials and personnel for the services rendered to maintain the law and order and the team work they have shown while performing duty upholding the dignity of the disciplined force."