Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay writes to 3 Union ministers with several pleas

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday wrote to several Union minsters with various demands, including ITDA office in Jangaon, Kendriya Vidyalaya school/sainik school.

The BJP MP wrote to Railway Minister Raosaheb Dada Rao Danve, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. He urged Danve to sanction foot-over bridge in Jangaon municipality.

He said that Jangaon was divided by a railway track into two parts. Earlier, there was LC exit, which was later replaced with a road over bridge, which is around 5 km long. People who are habitual to cross the LC gate by foot still use it to cross the track.

There are 10 wards on one side of track, where all the government offices, schools, colleges, court, banks and town library are situated. On the other side, 20 wards are thickly populated.

People cross tracks everyday using the Old LC gate. He requested the minister to sanction a foot-over bridge at Old LC gate for the convenience of pedestrians.

The MP wanted the Centre to establish a branch of ITDA office at Eturunagaram in Jangaon as tribals are made to travel 300 km to get their works done. He requested Pradhan to sanction a Kendriya Vidyalaya or Ekalavya school or Sainik school in Jangaon. He urged the government to sanction a sub-post office in Julapally mandal headquarters (Peddapalli district).