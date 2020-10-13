Hyderabad: Bar sealed for violating Covid-19 guidelines

Hyderabad: The officials of the Excise and Prohibition department on Monday sealed the premises of Resign Sky Bar at Gachibowli for violating Covid guidelines. Despite SOP issued by the state government, the bar management allowed tipplers without wearing face masks.

The issue came to light when the video of the bar went viral on social media as a social activist complained about the people dancing in the bar without following the social distancing norms. Upon receiving the complaint, the officials swung into action. According to the Excise department officials, a musical event was held at the bar and those who visited the bar did not maintain any social distance nor were they wearing any face masks.

Apart from it, the video evidence clearly suggests that the waiters and other management staff of the bar were also not wearing the face masks.

It was also noted that the bar management took no effort to clear the crowd putting their customers and staff members at increased risk of infection, the officials said.

"The Excise department has sealed the premises of the bar and also cancelled its licence u/s 31 of Telangana State Excise Act. Under the AP Excise Rules, 2005, the department invoked Section 33 for employing persons to serve alcohol without prior approval from authorities and Section 38 for improper documentation," the officials said.

Bars and pubs were allowed to re-open after a gap of 194 days due to the ongoing pandemic and they were clearly instructed by the state governments that they shall not permit more than 50 percent of public and all musical events and performances were to be banned until further notice.