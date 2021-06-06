Hyderabad based Think Tank works on Thought Literacy

Utthishta Bharatha a Hyderabad based Think Tank is a novel initiative by Abhishek Jagini, a city based youth leader who has represented India at BRICS and other International Youth Leadership Forums.

After his graduation in Public Policy and Good Governance degree, Abhishek took to Hyderabad instead of Delhi, where all the business of public policy in the country happens. Utthishta Bharatha strives to promote indigenous thought process by propagation of Indic ideas. Through Training, R&D, Analysis & Publication and Advocacy the organization intends to further its goals.

Recently the Think Tank has launched its the second series of signature program - 'Utthishta Bharatha Talks' as a part of thought literacy activity. The talks saw lectures by eminent speakers including Doctors, Philosophers, Bureaucrats and Other thought leaders promoting Indic ideas and opportunities.

This season, the organisation invites participation of young thinkers from across the state to interact with the eminent speakers and benefit from the lectures. This season the speakers include Vishwanath Srikantaiah, IAW Member on Story of Civilization, Bashir Asad on Internal Security and Kashmir, Radhakrishnan Pillai on Strategic Thinking among others.

Abhishek, Director and Founder of the Utthishta Bharatha also shared that the organisation is in touch with agencies of Telangana government and will be conducting Capacity building programs with the government after things get better with the pandemic situation.