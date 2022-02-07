Hyderabad: Basic amenities still a distant dream for Chanchalguda residents

Hyderabad: Basic civic amenities are still a distant dream for the residents of Chanchalguda. They alleged that though the local representatives and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials had promised proper drainage facilities and other amenities like garbage segregation, streetlights and trimming of trees, nothing has been done till now due to which they are left to suffer.



The areas Chowni and Kaladera come under Chanchalguda in Malakpet constituency. The residents of the area pointed out that the entire drainage system is faulty as the main drain, to which drains in by-lanes are connected, is choked and the sewage flows onto the road. Further, the bad and narrow roads, contaminated water supply and poor sanitation are some more issues the residents are forced to put up with.

"The drainage pipelines have become very old. With most of them getting choked, sewages flows onto the road with foul smell emanating from it. We urge the Water Board to lay new pipelines and see to it that the issue is addressed at the earliest," said Mohammed Amjedullah, a resident of Chanchalguda.

Similarly, the supply of contaminated water has been pestering the locals for many months now. "The Water Board supplies water for 3 to 4 hours on alternate days, however, the water they supply is not potable. They need to permanently put a check to the contamination issue," demanded Mohammed Rahman, a resident of Kaladera.

Apart from these issues, the garbage dumped on roadsides and internal roads is causing hardship to commuters. While the dog menace has increased considerably due to garbage dumping, the locals also pointed towards some persons burning trash and polluting the environs. Further, the dangling electric wires are also posing a threat to the locals, especially to the commuters during nights.