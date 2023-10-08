Hyderabad: Bharosa corner for children launched

Hyderabad: The Telangana State DGP Anjani Kumar has inaugurated two vital initiatives- “The child-friendly corner and Bharosa Centre for Sangareddy District” on Saturday. “These initiatives represent our unwavering commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for our residents, especially women and children. The child-friendly corner and Bharosa Centre will play pivotal roles in ensuring immediate assistance and support to those in need”, the DGP said.

The child-friendly corner at Sangareddy Town Police Station was an initiative aiming to create a safe and comforting environment for children who may need assistance or support during challenging situations.

“The Corner is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of our youngest citizens”, he said.

The Bharosa Centre is a dedicated facility designed to provide comprehensive support and assistance to victims of crime, particularly women and children. It serves as a safe haven where individuals can seek help, guidance, and counseling during difficult times.