Hyderabad: BJP to accord grand welcome to Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP will accord a grand welcome to former BJP State president and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman on Saturday, on his election to Rajya Sabha.

Dr Laxman will arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Saturday and a rally would be taken out and a congratulatory meeting will be held at 6 PM. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders will felicitate him at Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherji Bhavan, BJP State Office, Nampally.

