Hyderabad: Bonalu comes to an end

Hyderabad: The Ashada Masam Bonalu comes to an end on a colourful note in the city with a grand procession taken out in the streets of Old City with denizens thronging to have a glimpse of Goddess Mahankali on the elephant on Monday.

The month-long Bonalu festival was celebrated with pomp and gaiety by devotees of all ages including men, women, and children who had a great time. The moving idols of Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, and other deities were the major attraction of the procession. Folk artistes from neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra were brilliant in their performances.

The procession taken out by Shri Mahankaleshwar Temple at Mir Alam Mandi was a special attraction with over 1,000 participants where there were tableaus promoting peace and harmony. The event had dances by potharajus and the youth dancing to the teenmar tunes like ‘Mayadari Maisamma Maisamma’, also other Bonalu songs and ‘Sare jahan se acha’ of the band, dappus, and DJ. There was an electric atmosphere at Charminar where rallies from different lanes joined the main procession. There was a welcome stage set up by the AIMIM leader, Md Ghouse where the procession passed through and the roads leading towards its route were packed with police barricading the area.

The procession was taken out by the Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee in Old City and was led by Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple where the Goddess was taken on the elephant. The city police commissioner, CV Anand flagged off the procession and it passed from Bela, Lal Darwaza Mod, Shalibanda, Moghalpura, Charminar, Pathergatti, and finally culminated at Nayapul. The committee has organised the celebration for almost a century now. The festival came to an end with the procession reaching Nayapul around 10 pm.