Hyderabad: BRS protests at ‘Rythu Vedikas’ put off by a week

KT Rama Rao
KT Rama Rao (File Photo)  

In the wake of heavy rain across the State, BRS farmers’ protests at the ‘RythuVedikas’ have been postponed by a week.

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rain across the State, BRS farmers’ protests at the ‘RythuVedikas’ have been postponed by a week. The party has decided to postpone the protest programmes against the three-hour free electricity policy of the Congress for a week in view of the heavy rain in the State, BRS working president KT Rama Rao issued a statement here on Thursday.

KTR said after the rain recedes, the party would continue its protests to ensure that the Congress party’s power policy is opposed with the involvement of all farmers. He asked the BRS leaders and activists to stand by people and farmers this week in the wake of heavy rain.

