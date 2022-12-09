Hyderabad: Bumpy roads near Charminar continue to torment tourists

Hyderabad: Irked by the continued digging of roads at Murgi Chowk – Lad Bazar stretch near Charminar in the Old City, scores of pedestrians including tourists are facing difficulties to walk on these uneven roads. They point out that bad roads and incomplete works are the primary cause in the area. Over the past few months, they have faced the familiar sight of bad road stretches that make walking a nightmare in historic market.

It is said that the Lad Bazar, west side of Charminar precinct experiences a range of activities which are commercial and major tourist spots which is a direct consequence of the uniqueness of such activities and pedestrians are facing difficulties due to the dug-up and uneven roads.

According to the market shopkeepers, hundreds of visitors come to see the Charminar and shop at the historic Lad Bazar. For the last several months, it has become an obstacle for those visiting the stretch. Tourists as well as vendors are upset with the authorities for the poor maintenance of roads of such a tourist spot. Visitors were wondering if this was representative of the lofty campaign with the slogan of 'Saaf Hyderabad, Shandaar Hyderabad'.

"The visitors coming to the market are not able to walk on the road, as the entire walkway or a road is uneven and in bad shape. There is no proper way for them to walk. They were seen frustrated," said Zoheb Ahsan, an owner of a Bangle store at Lad Bazar.

With this bad road in the stretch, the entire area is witnessing huge traffic jams and there is no place to walk for pedestrians. "The patch work of the road which was done a few months back was also washed away and spread on the entire road. Due to which several motorbikes skid. The civic body needs to lay proper roads in the stretch," rued Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president of TDP Minority Cell.

Ahmed said that earlier this year, the civic works were carried out by the GHMC and water works department, however with much delay the works were completed and the road was left uneven. "The works at Murgi Chowk in Moti Galli towards Lad Bazar was completed in June and now it has been months and the road was not laid and the roads were left uneven. Due to this uneven road it is creating problems for pedestrians including tourists," he added.

Moreover, Lad Bazar pavements which were damaged following the civic works are yet to get new tiles. According to the officials, as a part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), the project head decided to lay granite paving stones with a sanctioned amount of Rs 4 crore, but it was yet to commence.