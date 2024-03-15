Live
- Yarapathineni contesting for 7th time
- Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questions viability of AAP’s free water sop
- TDP fields Madhavi from Guntur West
- Farmers show strength at Kisan Mahapanchayat
- 2 held for trolling Geetanjali on social media
- New Delhi: Data on electoral bonds made public
- Farmers, workers extend support to Kisan Mahapanchayat
- New Delhi: Woman killed after car mows down people
- Pawan Kalyan’s word a statute for us, says KSS chief
- RINL triumphs at All India Inter-Steel Boxing contest
Hyderabad: Call for bids on Jahanuma temple compound wall
The State Endowments department swung into action following a story, “Temple heritage of Hyd shrouds in mystery” as part of a series of “Untold stories of our temples!” published on February 25, 2024 in The Hans India.
The story explains the sorry state of affairs in Jain Hanuman temple, Jahanuma in Bahadurpura (Old City). Taking cognisance of the item the department has floated an e-procurement tender for construction of a compound wall around the temple to secure it from getting encroached. The Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Hyderabad, called for tender of Rs 13 lakh for the compound wall from prospective bidders seeking bids from Mar 6 and on or before Mar 20.
