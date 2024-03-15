Hyderabad: Call for bids on Jahanuma temple compound wall

Hyderabad : The State Endowments department swung into action following a story, “Temple heritage of Hyd shrouds in mystery” as part of a series of “Untold stories of our temples!” published on February 25, 2024 in The Hans India.

The story explains the sorry state of affairs in Jain Hanuman temple, Jahanuma in Bahadurpura (Old City). Taking cognisance of the item the department has floated an e-procurement tender for construction of a compound wall around the temple to secure it from getting encroached. The Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Hyderabad, called for tender of Rs 13 lakh for the compound wall from prospective bidders seeking bids from Mar 6 and on or before Mar 20.