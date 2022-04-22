Hyderabad: Caste bias alleged at ICAR

Hyderabad: Mala Mahanadu national president Chennaiah has demanded steps to root out caste discrimination in the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) unit at Chengicharla, on city outskirts.

He alleged that higher-ups in the institution were harassing dalits in the name of caste. "The officers were issuing irrelevant charge memos to dalit employees and threatening them with dismissal.

Chennaiah demanded to book SC, ST atrocity case against authorities and suitable action against them. He threatened to take up a nationwide protest against caste discrimination in the institution.

M Srinivas, a cook in ICAR, said he was facing threats from authorities, forcing him to quit on caste grounds.