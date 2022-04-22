  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Caste bias alleged at ICAR

Mala Mahanadu national president Chennaiah
x

Mala Mahanadu national president Chennaiah

Highlights

Mala Mahanadu national president Chennaiah has demanded steps to root out caste discrimination in the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) unit at Chengicharla, on city outskirts.

Hyderabad: Mala Mahanadu national president Chennaiah has demanded steps to root out caste discrimination in the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) unit at Chengicharla, on city outskirts.

He alleged that higher-ups in the institution were harassing dalits in the name of caste. "The officers were issuing irrelevant charge memos to dalit employees and threatening them with dismissal.

Chennaiah demanded to book SC, ST atrocity case against authorities and suitable action against them. He threatened to take up a nationwide protest against caste discrimination in the institution.

M Srinivas, a cook in ICAR, said he was facing threats from authorities, forcing him to quit on caste grounds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X